103 Apartments for rent in Burien, WA with parking
You'd never guess it, but you're probably older than Burien. While the original settlement dates back to the Civil War Era, the community remained stubbornly unincorporated until 1993, when a local land use issue finally brought things together. Once empowered, Burien quickly exercised its imperialistic muscle, annexing the tasty North Highline and increasing its population (and tax base) by a cool third.
If you love Seattle but you don't want to live in town, get yourself down to Burien, and fast. Located just south of the Rainy City, Burien's a happening coastal suburb with awesome Puget Sound views, plenty of shopping, manageable traffic, and killer street food. A recently renovated town center encourages friendly loitering and provides something of a small town feel, but with benefits. The combination of proximity, progressiveness, prosperity, and natural setting make the city a true gem. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burien apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.