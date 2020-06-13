Apartment List
WA
/
burien
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

510 Apartments for rent in Burien, WA with balcony

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,128
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
947 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Salmon Creek
1 Unit Available
View Ridge Apartments
12311 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at View Ridge Apartments in Burien. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Dashleys
1 Unit Available
1111 South 148th Street
1111 SW 148th St, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
This delightful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is nestled in sought after Burien! With 900 total sqft, adorable layout, charming kitchen and stainless steel appliances! Easy distance to local freeways for commuting and travel! Close to local

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burien Lake View
1 Unit Available
124 SW 154th St Unit #204
124 Southwest 154th Street, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
591 sqft
1BR/1BA Andrew House Condo Available! - The Andrew House Condominiums is a 16-unit complex with a fitness room, lobby entrance, and security gate access all providing easy access to the bus lines, shopping, and restaurants.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burien Lake View
1 Unit Available
233 SW 154th, #311
233 Southwest 154th Street, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
995 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Condo with 1 car Garage Parking Space and Garage Storage- 1/2 Off 2nd Month's Rent! - Charming Burien condo with great location, quiet neighborhood, convenient to shopping, parks, library, hospital, mass transit and more! Two

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Terrace View Burien Apts Burien -Normandy Park
231 South 177th Place, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
995 sqft
Please call or text Tyson(425)761-3047 or James Peck (206)992-3025 https://www.youtube.
Results within 1 mile of Burien
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
898 sqft
The clubhouse, indoor pool, gym are small parts of what makes this community appealing. Furnished apartments are available, and units feature vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. A short drive to Hicklin Lake and Salmon Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Manhattan
18243 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,429
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-level, two-bedroom townhomes. Units feature washer and dryer. Neutral colors throughout. Convenient location just blocks from the water and from SeaTac Airport.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
$
Riverton-Boulevard Park
21 Units Available
Park South
10102 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
937 sqft
Bright units with wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near public transit and minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Many amenities include pool, racquetball court and resident BBQ area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
Willow Terrace
1100 South 99th Street, Boulevard Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1018 sqft
Family owned and operated since 1978. On-site management and maintenance. Conveniently located in Boulevard Park. Great views of Seattle Skyline and only 6 miles from Downtown Seattle. Near bus line. Year round Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and Sauna.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr
10707 Des Moines Memorial Drive South, Boulevard Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
The Arbutus Apartments are conveniently located in south Seattle with easy access to highway 99. Arbutus Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
Avenues
10765 14th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Join our community and make The Avenues your new home! With new management comes new features! We are a newly gated community with assigned parking, remote controlled gate access after 6pm, and nightly patrolled security.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Arbor Heights
1 Unit Available
10229 38th Ave SW
10229 38th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1120 sqft
Delightful rambler with handsome hardwood floors, , cozy wood burning fireplace in living room, dining area, 3 bedrooms plus a finished room above garage to use office or extra storage. Attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Burien
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Genesee
14 Units Available
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,408
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,513
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
979 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
Tukwila Hill
7 Units Available
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
935 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Delridge
16 Units Available
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1075 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Thorndyke
9 Units Available
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,199
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Genesee
13 Units Available
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,707
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1027 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location, with a rooftop deck with Puget Sound views, pet washing station, 24-hour fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
$
Fairmount Park
8 Units Available
Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1003 sqft
Fantastic views of the skyline and Puget Sound. This community has a high walkable score. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and open floor plans. Gym and grill area available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
Columbia City
14 Units Available
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,240
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
892 sqft
Welcome to Viewpoint Apartment Homes in SeaTac, Washington. Viewpoint lives up to its name with priceless views of the Puget Sound through large windows and a rooftop deck. Our floor plans include studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Burien, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Burien renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

