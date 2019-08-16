315 221st Place SW

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage range

Great Home For Rent - One of the newer community of Stevens Court. House was built in 2017. The amazing 3-car garage offers so much living space with 4 Bedrooms+5th Bed/Den on the main floor with a 3/4 bath. SS Kitchen appliances, Gas range, rich granite slab, premium wood flooring. Upstairs Tech Niche. Master Suite has a sitting area and gorgeous 5-piece Bath! A modern style home that you don't want to miss. Minutes from I405 and close to I5 as well with easy transportation.



No Smoking. Pets would be on case by case basis. Background check/credit check required.



