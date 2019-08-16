All apartments in Bothell
315 221st Place SW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

315 221st Place SW

315 221st Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

315 221st Street Southwest, Bothell, WA 98021
Queensborough-Brentwood-Crystal Springs

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Home For Rent - One of the newer community of Stevens Court. House was built in 2017. The amazing 3-car garage offers so much living space with 4 Bedrooms+5th Bed/Den on the main floor with a 3/4 bath. SS Kitchen appliances, Gas range, rich granite slab, premium wood flooring. Upstairs Tech Niche. Master Suite has a sitting area and gorgeous 5-piece Bath! A modern style home that you don't want to miss. Minutes from I405 and close to I5 as well with easy transportation.

No Smoking. Pets would be on case by case basis. Background check/credit check required.

(RLNE5819482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

