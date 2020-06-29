All apartments in Bothell
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

20309 85th PL NE

20309 85th Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

20309 85th Pl NE, Bothell, WA 98011
Westhill

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
20309 85th PL NE Available 03/16/20 Great Home For Rent - Brand New Built back in 2018! Open and light throughout. Great room, dining and lovely kitchen for all. HUGE island, lots of counter top space and cabinet space. Master is amazing. Private double door entrance, five piece bath and Oversize bedrooms, guest bath and Large BONUS Room upstairs. A modern style home with a fully fenced yard in this beautiful, new neighborhood in Bothell. Close to schools, shopping, dining and new amenities.

Credit/Background Check Required. No Smoking. Tenants responsible for all utility and other services. Yard maintenance would be tenant's responsibility. Condition of fireplace is unknown, would be as is.

(RLNE5606080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20309 85th PL NE have any available units?
20309 85th PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
Is 20309 85th PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
20309 85th PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20309 85th PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20309 85th PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 20309 85th PL NE offer parking?
No, 20309 85th PL NE does not offer parking.
Does 20309 85th PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20309 85th PL NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20309 85th PL NE have a pool?
No, 20309 85th PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 20309 85th PL NE have accessible units?
No, 20309 85th PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 20309 85th PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20309 85th PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20309 85th PL NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20309 85th PL NE does not have units with air conditioning.

