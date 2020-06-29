Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

20309 85th PL NE Available 03/16/20 Great Home For Rent - Brand New Built back in 2018! Open and light throughout. Great room, dining and lovely kitchen for all. HUGE island, lots of counter top space and cabinet space. Master is amazing. Private double door entrance, five piece bath and Oversize bedrooms, guest bath and Large BONUS Room upstairs. A modern style home with a fully fenced yard in this beautiful, new neighborhood in Bothell. Close to schools, shopping, dining and new amenities.



Credit/Background Check Required. No Smoking. Tenants responsible for all utility and other services. Yard maintenance would be tenant's responsibility. Condition of fireplace is unknown, would be as is.



