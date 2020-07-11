/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
458 Apartments for rent in SeaTac, WA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,330
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
892 sqft
If you’re in the market for an apartment in SeaTac, WA, check out Viewpoint Apartment Homes. Our community lives up to our name with priceless views of the Puget Sound.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,441
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
17714 46th Ave S
17714 46th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath Nice Mountain View Upstairs - Property Id: 213768 3 Bedroom nice with Mount rainier view Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213768 Property Id 213768 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889887)
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3117 S 192nd St
3117 South 192nd Street, SeaTac, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
988 sqft
The Hanover Apartment Homes - Property Id: 272283 Description: Newly Remodeled The Hanover Apartments is a diverse community where vintage charm meets modern comfort and convenience! We invite you to come see our spacious apartment homes with
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr
20402 Des Moines Memorial Drive South, SeaTac, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1440 sqft
20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr Available 08/10/20 Spacious Home near Des Moines Marina - This 1,440 sq. ft. house sits on a large 6,875 sq. ft. lot & features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. Located in a quiet, established neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of SeaTac
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Thorndyke
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,246
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
5 Units Available
Tukwila Hill
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
935 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
Pacific Ridge
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1225 sqft
Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
947 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
North Central Des Moines
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
997 sqft
Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers, while the pet-friendly community boasts an outdoor heated pool and a fitness center. Minutes from shopping and dining, close to I-5, between highways 509 and 99.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Manhattan
18243 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-level, two-bedroom townhomes. Units feature washer and dryer. Neutral colors throughout. Convenient location just blocks from the water and from SeaTac Airport.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
3 Units Available
McMicken
Sunnydale
15805 40th Pl S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,372
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
908 sqft
Modern apartments have large kitchens with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Parking included, with covered parking available. Easy access to I-5, I-405 and several public transit routes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Ridge
21614 29th Ave S Unit 2
21614 29th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
860 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Ridge
22810 30th Ave S Unit B304
22810 30th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint Top Level - End Unit Condo in Heritage Court - Des Moines! - Been waiting for that perfect commuter condo? Well you found it! Beautiful and well maintained condo in a super convenient location.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
22019 40th Pl S
22019 40th Place South, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1589 sqft
Application Approved - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Riverview Kent West Hill - Application Approved - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on Kent's West Hill in the desirable Reserve at Riverview neighborhood.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Hill
20127 2nd Ave South
20127 2nd Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
20127 2nd Ave South Available 08/01/20 North hill 2400 s/f home 3 bed plus a den and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of SeaTac
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
19 Units Available
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,326
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
806 sqft
Apartments with Excellent Service Driftwood Apartments has set our standards high to offer you the ultimate apartment living experience and an uncompromising level of service.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
The Aviator apartments
10408 SE 174th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Location Fit for Anyone Only about 11 miles southeast of Seattle, Aviator Apartments is located in the prestigious Winsper neighborhood of Renton.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,349
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1005 sqft
47 Acres of Serene Country Living Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Cascade
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1181 sqft
Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
