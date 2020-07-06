All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

17002 NE 38th Pl

17002 Northeast 38th Place · (206) 408-8077 ext. 701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17002 Northeast 38th Place, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17002 NE 38th Pl · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Nice and quiet neighborhood in Bellevue school district!! -
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: https://showdigs.co/oqszd

You can't beat this location! Walking distance to Microsoft main campus (1/2 mile). Close to freeway exit, quick access to Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland shops and restaurants, Idylwood park nearby.

On the main floor, the dining room, kitchen and large master large master suite overlook the huge backyard. Two more bedrooms and full bathroom located on main floor as well. Spacious living room perfect for entertaining. Downstairs has a big family room, with fireplace and a glass sliding door to patio and backyard. Additional bedroom and full bathroom on this level with laundry room.
All windows and insulation recently updated.

Front and back yards recently landscaped for minimal maintenance.

Bellevue school district: Ardmore Elementary School, Highland Middle School, Interlake Senior High School.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: https://showdigs.co/oqszd

(RLNE5480563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17002 NE 38th Pl have any available units?
17002 NE 38th Pl has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 17002 NE 38th Pl have?
Some of 17002 NE 38th Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17002 NE 38th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17002 NE 38th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17002 NE 38th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 17002 NE 38th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 17002 NE 38th Pl offer parking?
No, 17002 NE 38th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 17002 NE 38th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17002 NE 38th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17002 NE 38th Pl have a pool?
No, 17002 NE 38th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 17002 NE 38th Pl have accessible units?
No, 17002 NE 38th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17002 NE 38th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 17002 NE 38th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
