17002 NE 38th Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Nice and quiet neighborhood in Bellevue school district!! -

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: https://showdigs.co/oqszd



You can't beat this location! Walking distance to Microsoft main campus (1/2 mile). Close to freeway exit, quick access to Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland shops and restaurants, Idylwood park nearby.



On the main floor, the dining room, kitchen and large master large master suite overlook the huge backyard. Two more bedrooms and full bathroom located on main floor as well. Spacious living room perfect for entertaining. Downstairs has a big family room, with fireplace and a glass sliding door to patio and backyard. Additional bedroom and full bathroom on this level with laundry room.

All windows and insulation recently updated.



Front and back yards recently landscaped for minimal maintenance.



Bellevue school district: Ardmore Elementary School, Highland Middle School, Interlake Senior High School.



SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: https://showdigs.co/oqszd



(RLNE5480563)