16759 SE 48th Pl

Come and see this charming 5,500-square-foot, single-family home on the picturesque Eastgate-Cougar Mountain neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington now!



This unfurnished home has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and it comes with a 3-car attached garage and driveway parking.



The spacious and well-ventilated interior features include hardwood, carpet, and tile flooring; skylights; recessed lightings; large windows with blinds; and 4 fireplaces. The nifty kitchen is equipped with dark-hued cabinetry with plenty of storage, smooth granite countertop, island with stove and hood, cabinetry with lots of storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as two refrigerators and garbage disposal. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. One of its tidy and neat bathrooms are furnished two dual-sink vanities, flush toilets, and a bathtub.



The home has installed central heating for climate control.



An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for laundry convenience.



The exterior features include a yard, patio, and deck--- perfect for hanging out with the family or friends. Yard maintenance fee: $250/month.



Strictly pets are not allowed.



Smoking is forbidden in the property.



The tenant's responsible utilities: gardening, electric, gas, water, trash, cable, and internet. The landlord's responsible utility: HOA fees.



Nearby parks: Lakemont Community Park, Lewis Creek Park, and Timberlake Park.



Nearby Schools:

Cougar Ridge Elementary School - 0.21 miles, 9/10

Issaquah Middle School - 4.43 miles, 7/10

Issaquah High School - 4.81 miles, 8/10

Eastgate Elementary School - 1.31 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

823 - 0.3 mile

271 - 0.8 mile

888 - 1.0 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5020298)