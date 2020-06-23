All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 16759 SE 48th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
16759 SE 48th Pl
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

16759 SE 48th Pl

16759 Southeast 48th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16759 Southeast 48th Place, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Come and see this charming 5,500-square-foot, single-family home on the picturesque Eastgate-Cougar Mountain neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington now!

This unfurnished home has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and it comes with a 3-car attached garage and driveway parking.

The spacious and well-ventilated interior features include hardwood, carpet, and tile flooring; skylights; recessed lightings; large windows with blinds; and 4 fireplaces. The nifty kitchen is equipped with dark-hued cabinetry with plenty of storage, smooth granite countertop, island with stove and hood, cabinetry with lots of storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as two refrigerators and garbage disposal. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. One of its tidy and neat bathrooms are furnished two dual-sink vanities, flush toilets, and a bathtub.

The home has installed central heating for climate control.

An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for laundry convenience.

The exterior features include a yard, patio, and deck--- perfect for hanging out with the family or friends. Yard maintenance fee: $250/month.

Strictly pets are not allowed.

Smoking is forbidden in the property.

The tenant's responsible utilities: gardening, electric, gas, water, trash, cable, and internet. The landlord's responsible utility: HOA fees.

Nearby parks: Lakemont Community Park, Lewis Creek Park, and Timberlake Park.

Nearby Schools:
Cougar Ridge Elementary School - 0.21 miles, 9/10
Issaquah Middle School - 4.43 miles, 7/10
Issaquah High School - 4.81 miles, 8/10
Eastgate Elementary School - 1.31 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
823 - 0.3 mile
271 - 0.8 mile
888 - 1.0 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5020298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16759 SE 48th Pl have any available units?
16759 SE 48th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 16759 SE 48th Pl have?
Some of 16759 SE 48th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16759 SE 48th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16759 SE 48th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16759 SE 48th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 16759 SE 48th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 16759 SE 48th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16759 SE 48th Pl offers parking.
Does 16759 SE 48th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16759 SE 48th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16759 SE 48th Pl have a pool?
No, 16759 SE 48th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16759 SE 48th Pl have accessible units?
No, 16759 SE 48th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16759 SE 48th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16759 SE 48th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBellevue 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Apartments
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle