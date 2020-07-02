All apartments in Bellevue
15424 SE 17th Street

15424 Southeast 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15424 Southeast 17th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Located on the West Lake Hills neighborhood in Bellevue, WA, this unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental is unfurnished.

The spacious interior has a polished hardwood floor and a fireplace. Spend quality time making a homemade meal in your kitchen, already equipped with fine cabinetry, glossy granite countertop, dishwasher, garbage disposal, oven/range, refrigerator, and microwave. Its central A/C and gas heating keep the indoor temperature in constant comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer, ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle. The exterior has a deck, patio enclosed in a fenced yard. A 2-car attached garage and a driveway that can park 2 cars in front of the home are also included. Theres storage at the back of the house.

This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome but require a $500 pet deposit/pet. But, smoking is prohibited. The tenant must take responsibility for the water, trash, sewage, Fiber internet, cable, cleaning, electricity, and gas bills. Landscaping will be handled by the landlord. Come make this gorgeous home yours!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=L7j9cbCxESs

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bus lines:
226 - 0.4 mile
221 - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5683685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15424 SE 17th Street have any available units?
15424 SE 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 15424 SE 17th Street have?
Some of 15424 SE 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15424 SE 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15424 SE 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15424 SE 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15424 SE 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 15424 SE 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 15424 SE 17th Street offers parking.
Does 15424 SE 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15424 SE 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15424 SE 17th Street have a pool?
No, 15424 SE 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 15424 SE 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 15424 SE 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15424 SE 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15424 SE 17th Street has units with dishwashers.

