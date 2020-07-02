15424 SE 17th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym parking playground 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Located on the West Lake Hills neighborhood in Bellevue, WA, this unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental is unfurnished.



The spacious interior has a polished hardwood floor and a fireplace. Spend quality time making a homemade meal in your kitchen, already equipped with fine cabinetry, glossy granite countertop, dishwasher, garbage disposal, oven/range, refrigerator, and microwave. Its central A/C and gas heating keep the indoor temperature in constant comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer, ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle. The exterior has a deck, patio enclosed in a fenced yard. A 2-car attached garage and a driveway that can park 2 cars in front of the home are also included. Theres storage at the back of the house.



This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome but require a $500 pet deposit/pet. But, smoking is prohibited. The tenant must take responsibility for the water, trash, sewage, Fiber internet, cable, cleaning, electricity, and gas bills. Landscaping will be handled by the landlord. Come make this gorgeous home yours!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=L7j9cbCxESs



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bus lines:

226 - 0.4 mile

221 - 0.4 mile



