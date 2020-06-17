15244 SE 43rd St #C201

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

Charming 2 Bed 1.5 Bath in Sought After Location in Bellevue - Beautiful territorial view condo with clean finishes and fabulous layout. Updated kitchen opens to spacious living room, which look out onto the serene forest. Lots of windows offer plenty of natural light in main living areas. Wood burning fireplace and private deck. Ensuite master also includes views and slider to deck. Full sized W/D and storage closet off deck. Ample guest parking. Close to I-90, Factoria, Bellevue College and DT Bellevue.

Bellevue SD - Eastgate Elem, Tillicum Middle and Newport High



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays electric and water. Rent includes garbage. NO pets and No smoking.

$40 application per each adult. Apply at www.tagrealtywa.com



No Pets Allowed



