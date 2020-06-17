All apartments in Bellevue
15244 SE 43rd St #C201
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

15244 SE 43rd St #C201

15244 Southeast 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

15244 Southeast 43rd Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
guest parking
Charming 2 Bed 1.5 Bath in Sought After Location in Bellevue - Beautiful territorial view condo with clean finishes and fabulous layout. Updated kitchen opens to spacious living room, which look out onto the serene forest. Lots of windows offer plenty of natural light in main living areas. Wood burning fireplace and private deck. Ensuite master also includes views and slider to deck. Full sized W/D and storage closet off deck. Ample guest parking. Close to I-90, Factoria, Bellevue College and DT Bellevue.
Bellevue SD - Eastgate Elem, Tillicum Middle and Newport High

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays electric and water. Rent includes garbage. NO pets and No smoking.
$40 application per each adult. Apply at www.tagrealtywa.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15244 SE 43rd St #C201 have any available units?
15244 SE 43rd St #C201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 15244 SE 43rd St #C201 have?
Some of 15244 SE 43rd St #C201's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15244 SE 43rd St #C201 currently offering any rent specials?
15244 SE 43rd St #C201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15244 SE 43rd St #C201 pet-friendly?
No, 15244 SE 43rd St #C201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 15244 SE 43rd St #C201 offer parking?
Yes, 15244 SE 43rd St #C201 offers parking.
Does 15244 SE 43rd St #C201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15244 SE 43rd St #C201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15244 SE 43rd St #C201 have a pool?
No, 15244 SE 43rd St #C201 does not have a pool.
Does 15244 SE 43rd St #C201 have accessible units?
No, 15244 SE 43rd St #C201 does not have accessible units.
Does 15244 SE 43rd St #C201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15244 SE 43rd St #C201 does not have units with dishwashers.
