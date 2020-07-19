All apartments in Bellevue
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
14228 SE Allen Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14228 SE Allen Rd

14228 Southeast Allen Road · No Longer Available
Location

14228 Southeast Allen Road, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3BR/1BA Single Family House in Eastgate - Bellevue - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home in sought after Eastgate neighborhood. Remodeled home with new double-paned windows, paints, and more. Hardwood floor throughout with wood burning fireplace. Private backyard with more space up the hill. Great neighborhood within minutes to I-90 and 405, Bellevue College, Factoria Mall, Eastgate Park & Ride, shopping and restaurants. Bellevue SD - Eastgate Elem, Tyee Middle, Newport High

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40/adult application fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard. No smoking, no pets. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3329757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14228 SE Allen Rd have any available units?
14228 SE Allen Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 14228 SE Allen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14228 SE Allen Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14228 SE Allen Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14228 SE Allen Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14228 SE Allen Rd offer parking?
No, 14228 SE Allen Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14228 SE Allen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14228 SE Allen Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14228 SE Allen Rd have a pool?
No, 14228 SE Allen Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14228 SE Allen Rd have accessible units?
No, 14228 SE Allen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14228 SE Allen Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14228 SE Allen Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14228 SE Allen Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14228 SE Allen Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
