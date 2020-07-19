14228 SE Allen Rd

Amenities

3BR/1BA Single Family House in Eastgate - Bellevue - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home in sought after Eastgate neighborhood. Remodeled home with new double-paned windows, paints, and more. Hardwood floor throughout with wood burning fireplace. Private backyard with more space up the hill. Great neighborhood within minutes to I-90 and 405, Bellevue College, Factoria Mall, Eastgate Park & Ride, shopping and restaurants. Bellevue SD - Eastgate Elem, Tyee Middle, Newport High



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40/adult application fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard. No smoking, no pets. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com.



