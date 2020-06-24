Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

14006 SE 6th St #7 Available 05/01/19 Gorgeous Remodeled End Unit Condo - Gorgeous remodeled end unit condo in great location with easy access to I-405 and I-90. Stunning kitchen with granite slab, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Breakfast bar opens to bright dining room and spacious family room. Ground floor unit opens to private fenced deck and direct access to lawn space out of your back door and a Storage unit off of private patio. Spacious bedroom with plenty of closet space and beautifully remodeled and roomy bathroom.



(RLNE4561960)