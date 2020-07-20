All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 12840 SE 40th CT #A9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
12840 SE 40th CT #A9
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

12840 SE 40th CT #A9

12840 Southeast 40th Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Factoria
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12840 Southeast 40th Court, Bellevue, WA 98006
Factoria

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
FULLY RENOVATED 2 BED, 2 BATH FACTORIA CONDO FOR RENT W HIGHEND FINISHES - *$1995/month rent; Available NOW; Tenant pays Electric & W/S/G $100/month*
*2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1061 SF, 2 parking spots (1 reserved/covered; 1 off-street*
*First month's rent ($1995) and security deposit ($2000) due upon move in; No Pets*
Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This home offers beautifully renovated, spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom living space in Factoria. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. House is in new condition with new high-end finishes. Mix of wood floors and carpet as well as new paint, Kitchens and bathrooms have all been fully renovated. Kitchen has new SS appliances, quartz countertop, new wood cabinets and wood floors. Bathrooms have tile floors and new vanities with quartz countertops. Living and Dining room are 1 great room with tiled fireplace providing great focal point. Large deck off of main living space overlooking trees, flowers, and courtyard of community. Both bedrooms are spacious with large closets. Master bedroom has 2 full sliding closet systems and on-suite bathroom with new shower surround, vanity and tile flooring. 2 parking spots go with unit. Home has a very high walk score of 80. No Pets.

Home is located in a very nice easily walkable area of Factoria right across from Factoria Mall. This provides easy walkable commute to lots of jobs, entertainment, food, and shopping nearby. Easy access to freeway make for a quick commute to all areas of Seattle and Eastside. Area Schools are highly ranked and are very close to the home. These include:
-Woodridge Elementary
-Tyee Middle School
-Newport High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Sammamish and Lake Washington both very close.
-Coal Creek Natural Area, Kelsey Creek Park, Mercer Slough Nature Park, Bellevue Botanical Garden
-Factoria Mall, Bellevue Square Mall, AMC Lowes, Walmart, Target, Nordstroms Rack

This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call for showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3553095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12840 SE 40th CT #A9 have any available units?
12840 SE 40th CT #A9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12840 SE 40th CT #A9 have?
Some of 12840 SE 40th CT #A9's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12840 SE 40th CT #A9 currently offering any rent specials?
12840 SE 40th CT #A9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12840 SE 40th CT #A9 pet-friendly?
No, 12840 SE 40th CT #A9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 12840 SE 40th CT #A9 offer parking?
Yes, 12840 SE 40th CT #A9 offers parking.
Does 12840 SE 40th CT #A9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12840 SE 40th CT #A9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12840 SE 40th CT #A9 have a pool?
No, 12840 SE 40th CT #A9 does not have a pool.
Does 12840 SE 40th CT #A9 have accessible units?
No, 12840 SE 40th CT #A9 does not have accessible units.
Does 12840 SE 40th CT #A9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12840 SE 40th CT #A9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place
Bellevue, WA 98004
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Meyden
10333 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast
Bellevue, WA 98004
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle