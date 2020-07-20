12840 SE 40th CT #A9

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

FULLY RENOVATED 2 BED, 2 BATH FACTORIA CONDO FOR RENT W HIGHEND FINISHES - *$1995/month rent; Available NOW; Tenant pays Electric & W/S/G $100/month*

*2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1061 SF, 2 parking spots (1 reserved/covered; 1 off-street*

*First month's rent ($1995) and security deposit ($2000) due upon move in; No Pets*

Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This home offers beautifully renovated, spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom living space in Factoria. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. House is in new condition with new high-end finishes. Mix of wood floors and carpet as well as new paint, Kitchens and bathrooms have all been fully renovated. Kitchen has new SS appliances, quartz countertop, new wood cabinets and wood floors. Bathrooms have tile floors and new vanities with quartz countertops. Living and Dining room are 1 great room with tiled fireplace providing great focal point. Large deck off of main living space overlooking trees, flowers, and courtyard of community. Both bedrooms are spacious with large closets. Master bedroom has 2 full sliding closet systems and on-suite bathroom with new shower surround, vanity and tile flooring. 2 parking spots go with unit. Home has a very high walk score of 80. No Pets.



Home is located in a very nice easily walkable area of Factoria right across from Factoria Mall. This provides easy walkable commute to lots of jobs, entertainment, food, and shopping nearby. Easy access to freeway make for a quick commute to all areas of Seattle and Eastside. Area Schools are highly ranked and are very close to the home. These include:

-Woodridge Elementary

-Tyee Middle School

-Newport High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Sammamish and Lake Washington both very close.

-Coal Creek Natural Area, Kelsey Creek Park, Mercer Slough Nature Park, Bellevue Botanical Garden

-Factoria Mall, Bellevue Square Mall, AMC Lowes, Walmart, Target, Nordstroms Rack



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call for showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3553095)