Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

12115 SE 9th Pl

12115 Southeast 9th Place · (206) 395-8043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12115 Southeast 9th Place, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12115 SE 9th Pl · Avail. now

$3,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
3 Bed 2.5 Bath in the heart of Bellevue - Bellevue Schools!!!

Secluded, Bavarian style 2 story home in a naturally wooded setting. Endless possibilities on this .59 acre property. Amenities include, eat-in kitchen, fresh interior paint & new carpet, hardwood floors, sweeping spiral staircase, 3 fireplaces, large deck, vaulted ceilings, spacious & bright with large picture windows & Bellevue Schools!. Great convenient location with quick freeway access, minutes from downtown Bellevue, trails, parks, pools and shopping.

To view a full 360 tour please click here: portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/0K3YLMoaN2Een7mQQkE7kj68vPlpzZG5

MOVE IN COSTS

Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent, plus pet deposits (where applicable)
First month's rent due in full before move in - month 2 is prorated if move in is mid-month
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125

MONTHLY COSTS

Furnace Filter Program: $10/month (where applicable)
Landlord Liability Insurance: $12.50 per month or use your own provider
New resident is responsible for their share of utilities

Water and Sewer: City of Bellevue
Electric: PSE
Gas: PSE
Garbage: Republic

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
• Verification of employment and salary/wages.
• Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
• Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
• Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
• Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc…).
• Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5862947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12115 SE 9th Pl have any available units?
12115 SE 9th Pl has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12115 SE 9th Pl have?
Some of 12115 SE 9th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12115 SE 9th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12115 SE 9th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12115 SE 9th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 12115 SE 9th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 12115 SE 9th Pl offer parking?
No, 12115 SE 9th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 12115 SE 9th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12115 SE 9th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12115 SE 9th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 12115 SE 9th Pl has a pool.
Does 12115 SE 9th Pl have accessible units?
No, 12115 SE 9th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12115 SE 9th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12115 SE 9th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
