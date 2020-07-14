North Glen Villas

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities concierge 24hr gym playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool pet friendly business center carport clubhouse guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Conveniently located in central Vancouver on NE 72nd Avenue, NorthGlen Villas is a beautiful gated, garden style apartment community. Just north of Padden Parkway and Vancouver mall, NorthGlen Villas offers quiet country living with quick access to Interstate 205 and Interstate 5.All homes, from our quaint one bedroom to our spacious three bedroom, feature superior craftsmanship with quality interior finishes and the convenience of full size washers and dryers in each home. Large patios and decks with extra storage space are included in most plans. Kitchens include a contemporary appliance package with built-in microwaves and dishwashers set in designer cabinets. Nine-foot and vaulted ceilings, tile entries and gas fireplaces will welcome you home. Call today to reserve your new home at NorthGlen Villas.