North Glen Villas

Lease Length: 2-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500-$1500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $25
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25/monthly per pet
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St Bernards, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, any mix of the above. Poisonous Animals, Exotic Animal