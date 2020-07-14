All apartments in Barberton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

North Glen Villas

7101 NE 109th St · (360) 763-0305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA 98686

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit N108 · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 577 sqft

Unit M103 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit K086 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit Q136 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Glen Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
concierge
24hr gym
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Conveniently located in central Vancouver on NE 72nd Avenue, NorthGlen Villas is a beautiful gated, garden style apartment community. Just north of Padden Parkway and Vancouver mall, NorthGlen Villas offers quiet country living with quick access to Interstate 205 and Interstate 5.All homes, from our quaint one bedroom to our spacious three bedroom, feature superior craftsmanship with quality interior finishes and the convenience of full size washers and dryers in each home. Large patios and decks with extra storage space are included in most plans. Kitchens include a contemporary appliance package with built-in microwaves and dishwashers set in designer cabinets. Nine-foot and vaulted ceilings, tile entries and gas fireplaces will welcome you home. Call today to reserve your new home at NorthGlen Villas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500-$1500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $25
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25/monthly per pet
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St Bernards, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, any mix of the above. Poisonous Animals, Exotic Animal
Parking Details: Extra Carports- Garages for rent.
Storage Details: $35 for extra carports, Garages $120-$160

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Glen Villas have any available units?
North Glen Villas has 4 units available starting at $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does North Glen Villas have?
Some of North Glen Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Glen Villas currently offering any rent specials?
North Glen Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Glen Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, North Glen Villas is pet friendly.
Does North Glen Villas offer parking?
Yes, North Glen Villas offers parking.
Does North Glen Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, North Glen Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does North Glen Villas have a pool?
Yes, North Glen Villas has a pool.
Does North Glen Villas have accessible units?
No, North Glen Villas does not have accessible units.
Does North Glen Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Glen Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does North Glen Villas have units with air conditioning?
No, North Glen Villas does not have units with air conditioning.
