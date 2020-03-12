All apartments in Auburn
1305 51st PL NE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1305 51st PL NE

1305 51st Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1305 51st Place Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Clean Trail Run Community 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Condo! - **Application Pending**

This home boasts an individual bathroom for each room with double pane vinyl windows and a convenient upstairs utility room! A small nook on upper landing for a cozy office desk or storage. The large shared yard is complete with your own patio and the playground is just down the street. Kitchen has a sweet breakfast bar and the home has an attached one-car garage.

Single small pet considered on case by case basis with additional $500 deposit.

James@HavenRent.com

#279

(RLNE2561467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 51st PL NE have any available units?
1305 51st PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 51st PL NE have?
Some of 1305 51st PL NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 51st PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
1305 51st PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 51st PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 51st PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 1305 51st PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 1305 51st PL NE offers parking.
Does 1305 51st PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 51st PL NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 51st PL NE have a pool?
No, 1305 51st PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 1305 51st PL NE have accessible units?
No, 1305 51st PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 51st PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 51st PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
