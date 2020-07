Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system basketball court cc payments courtyard game room green community guest parking key fob access online portal pool table

MAKE YOUR NEW CHAPTER YOUR BEST ONE YET.An elegant pool hall inside. A beautiful gazebo and scenic spaces for your morning stroll outside (coffee in hand.) A shimmering pool with “Sunday” written all over it. And that’s all beyond your front door. Inside, elevated interiors boast nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers and custom cabinetry. However you like to spend your free time, you’re sure to enjoy it at The Preserve at Catons Crossing Apartments.