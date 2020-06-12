/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
73 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodbridge, VA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
985 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
843 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
38 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
35 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
37 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1144 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
920 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Rippon Landing
30 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1231 sqft
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
17 Units Available
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Westridge
25 Units Available
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
35 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1102 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
36 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Prince William County Center
17 Units Available
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge Forest
1511 Monroe Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with one- and two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes near entrance to I-95. Residences have walk-in closets, dining areas, balcony/patio and central air conditioning/heat. Swimming and wading pools, playground and picnic area.
Results within 1 mile of Woodbridge
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
48 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbridge
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
29 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
41 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1017 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Similar Pages
Woodbridge 1 BedroomsWoodbridge 2 BedroomsWoodbridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodbridge 3 BedroomsWoodbridge Accessible ApartmentsWoodbridge Apartments with Balcony
Woodbridge Apartments with GarageWoodbridge Apartments with GymWoodbridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodbridge Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWoodbridge Apartments with ParkingWoodbridge Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VA