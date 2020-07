Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed business center dog grooming area internet access pool table

The Flats at Neabsco is where modern-contemporary design & top-tier amenities meet convenient location, flexible leasing options & affordable pricing. Found in rapidly growing Woodbridge, VA just a few miles from the Potomac Mills Mall, The Flats at Neabsco offers brand new, spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. With a state of the art fitness center, elegant pool and patio area, the Flats is beyond other apartments in the area. Call to schedule your tour of The Flats at Neabsco!