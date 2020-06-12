/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
57 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Woodbridge, VA
17 Units Available
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
39 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
35 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
23 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
985 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
35 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1102 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
34 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1144 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
35 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Prince William County Center
18 Units Available
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
Rippon Landing
29 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1231 sqft
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
26 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Westridge
25 Units Available
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Results within 1 mile of Woodbridge
46 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbridge
10 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1017 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
12 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
24 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
23 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
14 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
1 Unit Available
12313 Newcastle Loop
12313 Newcastle Loop, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
End Unit Townhouse Sherbrooke II - Property Id: 296608 End unit townhouse, 2 bedrooms, office area, 2.5 baths, new engineered wood flooring lower level. Walk out to lower level deck and shed. Upper deck off bright and open kitchen. Washer & Dryer.
Occoquan
1 Unit Available
408 Fortress Way
408 Fortress Way, Occoquan, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2098 sqft
408 Fortress Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Condo with Loft and 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces! - Beautiful Condo in Historic Occoquan, Virginia. Tall ceilings, 2 fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors, etc.
1 Unit Available
8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE
8238 Catbird Circle, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1049 sqft
***** Spacious renovated 2 bed / 2 full bath with fireplace open floor plan unit ***** Lots of natural light with large windows through and patio off dinning room, recently updated kitchen cabinets with granite counter-top , back splash, all
1 Unit Available
8052 GRANDVIEW COURT
8052 Grandview Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1335 sqft
Delightful three level two bedroom, one and a half baths backing to fenced back yard and towering trees. Freshly painted in 2019 and ready for occupancy. Neutral colors throughout will go with all your belongings.
1 Unit Available
14188 CUDDY LOOP
14188 Cuddy Loop, Dale City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath with bonus room condo for rent in the heart of Woodbridge. Condo features new stainless steal appliances, washer/dryer in condo, dining area, living room with bonus room off the living area, decking backing to woods for privacy.
1 Unit Available
8503 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT
8503 Golden Ridge Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1395 sqft
One of the nicest rentals in this price range you will find! Totally rebuilt from the ground up in 2011 and looks almost new! All appliances replaced in 2011. Backs to park land. Beautiful, move in condition. 3 levels, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths.
