Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Longview Apartments

13725 Lynn St · (703) 270-0776
Location

13725 Lynn St, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 715-10 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 705-11 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Longview Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
business center
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
Within walking distance to schools, shopping and other necessities, Longview is the ideal location for everyone! School buses stop in the community. Potomac Mills, Ft. Belvoir and Quantico are minutes away. The commuter rail is just down the street.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Longview Apartments have any available units?
Longview Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Longview Apartments have?
Some of Longview Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Longview Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Longview Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Longview Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Longview Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Longview Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Longview Apartments offers parking.
Does Longview Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Longview Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Longview Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Longview Apartments has a pool.
Does Longview Apartments have accessible units?
No, Longview Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Longview Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Longview Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Longview Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Longview Apartments has units with air conditioning.
