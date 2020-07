Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool dogs allowed cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center carport clubhouse e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving playground pool table smoke-free community

THE ENCLAVE AT POTOMAC CLUB brings together the perfect balance in apartment living: spacious, airy interiors with features that are sure to catch your eye. From rich granite countertops and your choice of upscale kitchen finishes, to wood-style floors, in-home washer and dryer and generously-sized baths. Top-notch amenities make it easy to relax (or play) at home. Direct public transit options, just moments away from your door make a commute into D.C. a breeze. Speaking of close by: shops, bars, and delicious dinner spots abound. From specialty retailers like Apple and REI to trendy restaurants and convenient grocery options like Wegmans, you'll be surrounded by both comfort and convenience. If you want an inviting space to land after a demanding day at the office (or base), you'll be right at home at the Club.