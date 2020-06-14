Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:15 PM

109 Apartments for rent in Woodbridge, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodbridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,539
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,752
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,421
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Rippon Landing
29 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Westridge
25 Units Available
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
36 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,450
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Results within 1 mile of Woodbridge
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
47 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Occoquan
1 Unit Available
154 WASHINGTON STREET
154 Washington Street, Occoquan, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1820 sqft
Well kept 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with high end renovations. Upgrades include hardwood floors, brand new top of the line appliances, recently refinished cabinets and built in trash/recycling in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbridge
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
$1,412
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12313 Newcastle Loop
12313 Newcastle Loop, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
End Unit Townhouse Sherbrooke II - Property Id: 296608 End unit townhouse, 2 bedrooms, office area, 2.5 baths, new engineered wood flooring lower level. Walk out to lower level deck and shed. Upper deck off bright and open kitchen. Washer & Dryer.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
13183 Oak Farm Dr
13183 Oak Farm Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,050
3468 sqft
13183 Oak Farm Dr Available 06/24/20 5 Bedroom Beauty - Large spacious 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom 3468 sq ft home. Recently remodeled with all the modern comforts to make this house feel like a home.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Occoquan
1 Unit Available
408 Fortress Way
408 Fortress Way, Occoquan, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2098 sqft
408 Fortress Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Condo with Loft and 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces! - Beautiful Condo in Historic Occoquan, Virginia. Tall ceilings, 2 fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors, etc.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
15181 Leicestershire St
15181 Leicestershire Street, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1595 sqft
Welcome Home! Stunning Lower TH in sought after gated community Potomac Club! Lots of amenities, Stonebridge Shopping Center across the road with Wegmans and shopping! 2 levels featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bath with wall to wall carpeting.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
14692 CROSSFIELD WAY
14692 Crossfield Way, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1958 sqft
Gorgeous town home located in highly coveted Potomac Club Community. Immaculate condition, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home spills natural lighting through out.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT
9137 Silvershadow Court, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1712 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION,EASY ACCESS TO I-95, VRE, BEAUTIFUL 3-LEVEL FINISHED BRICK TOWNHOUSE *HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ENTIRE MAIN LVL and STAIRS* GOURMET KITCHEN *** BUMP-OUT BREAKFAST AREA, ***2 CAR GARAGE *** ***BRAND NEW HVAC UNIT***Gorgeous, 3
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Woodbridge, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodbridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

