/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM
13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Woodbridge, VA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,421
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rippon Landing
28 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Longview Apartments
13725 Lynn St, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,149
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1100 sqft
With Jefferson Plaza and Marumsco Plaza Shopping Centers only minutes away, residents have access to great dining and shopping options. Community features an on-site gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbridge
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
$1,413
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Marumsco Hills
1 Unit Available
1822 Warren Dr
1822 Warren Drive, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1000 sqft
This is a furnished apartment in a home. Separate entrance, furnishings include sheets and towels, dishes, coffee maker and microwave plus much more. Newly renovated, bright and clean.
Results within 10 miles of Woodbridge
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Fort Belvoir
4 Units Available
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,470
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
780 sqft
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Newington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,684
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
996 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE
15925 Dolphin Drive, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
Welcome Home to this 4 bedroom 3 Bath Bi Level in the Heart of Montclair Country Club * Steps to Dolphin Beach* Golf & Club Amenities, Golf Course, Pools, & More.
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY
7312 Crestleigh Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1212 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED townhome (unfurnished opt.
Similar Pages
Woodbridge 1 BedroomsWoodbridge 2 BedroomsWoodbridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodbridge 3 BedroomsWoodbridge Accessible ApartmentsWoodbridge Apartments with Balcony
Woodbridge Apartments with GarageWoodbridge Apartments with GymWoodbridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodbridge Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWoodbridge Apartments with ParkingWoodbridge Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VA