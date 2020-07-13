All apartments in Woodbridge
Find more places like Potomac Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbridge, VA
/
Potomac Vista
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Potomac Vista

14101 Kristin Ct · (703) 372-9686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woodbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Potomac Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
package receiving
parking
hot tub
Are you looking for a new place to call home? Potomac Vista offers renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that are reasonably priced, pet-friendly, packed with amenities, and feature sweeping views of the Potomac River. Enjoy our 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and 2 playgrounds. Nearby Potomac Mills Mall boasts all of the most popular stores. Marumsco Shopping Center and Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center are also minutes away. Wegman's is also conveniently located in our neighborhood. Students may attend Potomac View Elementary, Fred Lynn Middle School & Freedom High School.

Commuting to Washington, DC is easy, with Route 1 right outside the door, I-95 and the Woodbridge VRE & Amtrak both easily accessible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Potomac Vista have any available units?
Potomac Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbridge, VA.
What amenities does Potomac Vista have?
Some of Potomac Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Potomac Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Potomac Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Potomac Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Potomac Vista is pet friendly.
Does Potomac Vista offer parking?
Yes, Potomac Vista offers parking.
Does Potomac Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Potomac Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Potomac Vista have a pool?
Yes, Potomac Vista has a pool.
Does Potomac Vista have accessible units?
Yes, Potomac Vista has accessible units.
Does Potomac Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Potomac Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does Potomac Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Potomac Vista has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Potomac Vista?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln
Woodbridge, VA 22192
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd
Woodbridge, VA 22192
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr
Woodbridge, VA 22191
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way
Woodbridge, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Woodbridge 1 BedroomsWoodbridge 2 Bedrooms
Woodbridge Apartments with GymWoodbridge Apartments with Parking
Woodbridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VA
Sterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity