Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning furnished bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool package receiving parking hot tub

Are you looking for a new place to call home? Potomac Vista offers renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that are reasonably priced, pet-friendly, packed with amenities, and feature sweeping views of the Potomac River. Enjoy our 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and 2 playgrounds. Nearby Potomac Mills Mall boasts all of the most popular stores. Marumsco Shopping Center and Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center are also minutes away. Wegman's is also conveniently located in our neighborhood. Students may attend Potomac View Elementary, Fred Lynn Middle School & Freedom High School.



Commuting to Washington, DC is easy, with Route 1 right outside the door, I-95 and the Woodbridge VRE & Amtrak both easily accessible.