Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

464 Goodspeed Road Available 08/01/20 Waterfront in North End - Princess Anne Hills - A First Time Rental w/Deep Water Access 1 Acre Wooded Lot! - A masterpiece outside every window! Where location (location, location) and a designer interior collide with waterfront beauty on a stunning natural wooded lot. Dock your boat, jet skis (or both) and rest from the scenic view of your balcony overlooking the woods and waterways to unwind after a day of play! The custom stone staircase leads to your beautiful double doors and you’ll be home in unmatched Princess Anne Hills and this 1st time rental.

A home in North End can be hard to find especially waterfront, so don’t take too long looking at our lovely photos. Come visit and see how close the beach is and how spacious and versatile the interior is with a whopping 5,000 square feet! 2 master suites (one downstairs/one up) and nothing is typical in this home, even the doorknobs are hip! Check out that upstairs master walk-in closet & shower!

Ready 1st week of August! Top rated schools and a short jaunt to the beaches, shopping, and nightlife! This home was made for entertaining with an open floor-plan and stunning wooded 3/4 acre lot. Pet friendly & multi-year leases available on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicants. Review the criteria below & select "contact us" or call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!

CRITERIA CONSIDERED – PLEASE READ:

- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repo’s/collections/open bankruptcies)

- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)

- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)

- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)

- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history – no late payments or balances owed)

- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none – you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)

- A Deposit equal to 1 month’s rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits – if applicable

DISCLOSURES: Fireplace conveys as non-functional. One burner on stove is inoperable. Chandelier does not convey. Owner will manage the home after a tenant is secured.

SCHOOL ZONES:

Linkhorn Park Elementary, Virginia Beach Middle, and Cox High School

MILES TO MILITARY BASES:

Dam Neck Fleet Training Center - 10 miles

Little Creek Amphibious Base - 14 miles

Norfolk Naval Base - 26 miles

Portsmouth Naval Medical Center - 24 miles

Oceana Naval Air Station - 10 miles

SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:

Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark Property Management



