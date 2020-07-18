All apartments in Virginia Beach
464 Goodspeed Road

464 Goodspeed Road · (757) 481-0441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

464 Goodspeed Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
North Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 464 Goodspeed Road · Avail. Aug 1

$5,000

6 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 5000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
464 Goodspeed Road Available 08/01/20 Waterfront in North End - Princess Anne Hills - A First Time Rental w/Deep Water Access 1 Acre Wooded Lot! - A masterpiece outside every window! Where location (location, location) and a designer interior collide with waterfront beauty on a stunning natural wooded lot. Dock your boat, jet skis (or both) and rest from the scenic view of your balcony overlooking the woods and waterways to unwind after a day of play! The custom stone staircase leads to your beautiful double doors and you’ll be home in unmatched Princess Anne Hills and this 1st time rental.
.
A home in North End can be hard to find especially waterfront, so don’t take too long looking at our lovely photos. Come visit and see how close the beach is and how spacious and versatile the interior is with a whopping 5,000 square feet! 2 master suites (one downstairs/one up) and nothing is typical in this home, even the doorknobs are hip! Check out that upstairs master walk-in closet & shower!
.
Ready 1st week of August! Top rated schools and a short jaunt to the beaches, shopping, and nightlife! This home was made for entertaining with an open floor-plan and stunning wooded 3/4 acre lot. Pet friendly & multi-year leases available on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicants. Review the criteria below & select "contact us" or call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!
.
CRITERIA CONSIDERED – PLEASE READ:
- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repo’s/collections/open bankruptcies)
- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)
- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)
- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)
- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history – no late payments or balances owed)
- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none – you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)
- A Deposit equal to 1 month’s rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits – if applicable
.
DISCLOSURES: Fireplace conveys as non-functional. One burner on stove is inoperable. Chandelier does not convey. Owner will manage the home after a tenant is secured.
.
SCHOOL ZONES:
Linkhorn Park Elementary, Virginia Beach Middle, and Cox High School
.
MILES TO MILITARY BASES:
Dam Neck Fleet Training Center - 10 miles
Little Creek Amphibious Base - 14 miles
Norfolk Naval Base - 26 miles
Portsmouth Naval Medical Center - 24 miles
Oceana Naval Air Station - 10 miles
.
SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:
Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark Property Management

(RLNE5905947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 Goodspeed Road have any available units?
464 Goodspeed Road has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 464 Goodspeed Road have?
Some of 464 Goodspeed Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 Goodspeed Road currently offering any rent specials?
464 Goodspeed Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 Goodspeed Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 464 Goodspeed Road is pet friendly.
Does 464 Goodspeed Road offer parking?
Yes, 464 Goodspeed Road offers parking.
Does 464 Goodspeed Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 464 Goodspeed Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 Goodspeed Road have a pool?
No, 464 Goodspeed Road does not have a pool.
Does 464 Goodspeed Road have accessible units?
No, 464 Goodspeed Road does not have accessible units.
Does 464 Goodspeed Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 464 Goodspeed Road has units with dishwashers.
