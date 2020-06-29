8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Welcome Home! MUST SEE! Walk to the Silver Line Metro, Spring Hill Station, grocery and entertainment. This beautiful two-level condo has it all! It features a large living room , open concept dining room, a large kitchen with gas stove with a sliding glass door and large deck. On the main level there is a Master bedroom with ensuite bath, walk-in closet and additional closet.In the lower level there is a second family room with gas fireplace, full bath and bedroom with large windows on two sides. It will be freshly painted before any new tenant moves in. Comes with one parking space off street. Visitor passes available and parking for rent on site and nearby.The community features the Historic Ashgrove House and park, an outdoor community pool and clubhouse.