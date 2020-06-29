All apartments in Tysons Corner
Find more places like 8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tysons Corner, VA
/
8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE

8846 Ashgrove House Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tysons Corner
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

8846 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
West Side

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Welcome Home! MUST SEE! Walk to the Silver Line Metro, Spring Hill Station, grocery and entertainment. This beautiful two-level condo has it all! It features a large living room , open concept dining room, a large kitchen with gas stove with a sliding glass door and large deck. On the main level there is a Master bedroom with ensuite bath, walk-in closet and additional closet.In the lower level there is a second family room with gas fireplace, full bath and bedroom with large windows on two sides. It will be freshly painted before any new tenant moves in. Comes with one parking space off street. Visitor passes available and parking for rent on site and nearby.The community features the Historic Ashgrove House and park, an outdoor community pool and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have any available units?
8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have?
Some of 8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE offers parking.
Does 8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE has a pool.
Does 8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have accessible units?
No, 8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8846 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave
Tysons Corner, VA 22102

Similar Pages

Tysons Corner 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTysons Corner 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tysons Corner Apartments with ParkingTysons Corner Apartments with Pools
Tysons Corner Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VA
Springfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CentralEast Side
Old CourthouseTysons Central 7
Tysons Central 123Tysons East

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University