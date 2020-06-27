8179 MADRILLON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

In the heart of Tyson's & Metro, this END UNIT 2 car garage TH has it ALL. Immaculately maintained! 3 levels, over sized garage, fenced in yard, deck, new windows, doors and roof, vaulted ceilings,renovated master bath, ample closets and storage. Gourmet eat in kitchen w/ granite counter tops, SS appliances, island and plenty of counter space for food prep. Natural light seeps in through windows & skylights. 2 half baths & 2 gas fire places on main & lower level. Lower level also features a wet bar. Proof of renter's Insurance is required. Application process at ahrmanagement.com WELCOME to home!