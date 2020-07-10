8169 Boss St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/315626e074 ---- Charming townhome located just minutes from Rt 7 & 495 in Tysons Corner! This stunning townhome is equipped with 3 bedrooms & 4.5 baths, a full bath in every bedroom! 4 levels, spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space, large deck is right off the kitchen that offers unique sprial stairs to go downstairs to the basement patio. fireplace, hardwood flooring, 1 car garage. Located in highly desired school district. Just a short drive away from Tysons Mall and Mosaic District. Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit