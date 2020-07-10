All apartments in Tysons Corner
8169 Boss St
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:39 PM

8169 Boss St

8169 Boss Street · No Longer Available
Location

8169 Boss Street, Tysons Corner, VA 22182

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/315626e074 ---- Charming townhome located just minutes from Rt 7 & 495 in Tysons Corner! This stunning townhome is equipped with 3 bedrooms & 4.5 baths, a full bath in every bedroom! 4 levels, spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space, large deck is right off the kitchen that offers unique sprial stairs to go downstairs to the basement patio. fireplace, hardwood flooring, 1 car garage. Located in highly desired school district. Just a short drive away from Tysons Mall and Mosaic District. Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8169 Boss St have any available units?
8169 Boss St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 8169 Boss St have?
Some of 8169 Boss St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8169 Boss St currently offering any rent specials?
8169 Boss St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8169 Boss St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8169 Boss St is pet friendly.
Does 8169 Boss St offer parking?
Yes, 8169 Boss St offers parking.
Does 8169 Boss St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8169 Boss St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8169 Boss St have a pool?
No, 8169 Boss St does not have a pool.
Does 8169 Boss St have accessible units?
No, 8169 Boss St does not have accessible units.
Does 8169 Boss St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8169 Boss St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8169 Boss St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8169 Boss St has units with air conditioning.

