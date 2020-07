Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool tennis court

Commuters Dream! Wonderful condo with 1-car under building parking plus plenty of additional parking in the adjacent lot. Quiet and yet located within walking distance to a new Tysons Corner Metro.! Newer SS Appliances, countertop, tile, carpet, freshly painted in neutral color. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Enjoy living in 24-hour secure gated community with pool and tennis.