2139 RED VINE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:08 AM
2139 RED VINE DRIVE
2139 Red Vine Dr
No Longer Available
Location
2139 Red Vine Dr, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Old Courthouse
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2139 RED VINE DRIVE have any available units?
2139 RED VINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tysons Corner, VA
.
What amenities does 2139 RED VINE DRIVE have?
Some of 2139 RED VINE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2139 RED VINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2139 RED VINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 RED VINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2139 RED VINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner
.
Does 2139 RED VINE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2139 RED VINE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2139 RED VINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2139 RED VINE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 RED VINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2139 RED VINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2139 RED VINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2139 RED VINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 RED VINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2139 RED VINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2139 RED VINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2139 RED VINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
