2036 PIERIS COURT

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool

Tysons Corner's best kept secret. Gorgeous renovated home features open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with newer appliances, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet & double vanity bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors on main level, crown molding, and more. Walkout bsmt leads to beautiful patio and common grounds, including two playgrounds and a basketball court. Deck facing trees. Dunn Loring Swim Club membership included. Located in the heart of Tysons, 1 mile to Silver Line Metro and Tysons Mall, easy access to Orange Line, Mosaic and all major roadways. Marshall HS pyramid. Property is a perfect 10!!!Dunn Loring Swimming club membership included.Diplomatic clause.