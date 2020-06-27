2036 PIERIS COURT

Amenities
Tysons Corner's best kept secret. Gorgeous renovated home features open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with newer appliances, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet & double vanity bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors on main level, crown molding, and more. Walkout bsmt leads to beautiful patio and common grounds, including two playgrounds and a basketball court. Deck facing trees. Dunn Loring Swim Club membership included. Located in the heart of Tysons, 1 mile to Silver Line Metro and Tysons Mall, easy access to Orange Line, Mosaic and all major roadways. Marshall HS pyramid. Property is a perfect 10!!!Dunn Loring Swimming club membership included.Diplomatic clause.