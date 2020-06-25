All apartments in Tysons Corner
Location

1935 Wilson Lane, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
East Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
volleyball court
Handsome 2-BR Unit with Balcony * Morning Sun * Will Be Professionally Cleaned * May 15 occupancy, or before is possible * Large BRs * Sep Dining Room * Appliances in A-1 Condition * Pool (1-time $150 fee), Playground, Volleyball close by! * Snuggled between Tysons Corner Mall, Mosaic District, Cool McLean Eateries, Falls Church City, I66, I495, and SILVER LINE METRO! * Dulles Airport Just Mins away * Excellent Commute to DC and Beyond! * 2 Parking Passes * Gas/Water/Trash Included * Responsible Credit & Good References a Must *1-day Approval Possible w Complete App *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 WILSON LANE have any available units?
1935 WILSON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1935 WILSON LANE have?
Some of 1935 WILSON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 WILSON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1935 WILSON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 WILSON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1935 WILSON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1935 WILSON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1935 WILSON LANE offers parking.
Does 1935 WILSON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1935 WILSON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 WILSON LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1935 WILSON LANE has a pool.
Does 1935 WILSON LANE have accessible units?
No, 1935 WILSON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 WILSON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 WILSON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1935 WILSON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1935 WILSON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

