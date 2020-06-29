1914 WILSON LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

Commuters dream in the Heart of Tysons! Updated, one-level living, 2 bedrooms / 1 bath condo, with walkout to fenced-in patio and access to common backyard area. Renovated kitchen features brand new granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. New wood flooring throughout. Washer & dyer in Unit. 2 tagged parking spaces included. Less than 1 mile to McLean Metro Station. Conveniently located inside the beltway and near major routes. Parking: Permit Parking passes for each resident. Need parking passes to park overnight. about 2/3 Guest parking passes. Application link: https://apply.link/2NNgmvi