Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

1914 WILSON LANE

1914 Wilson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1914 Wilson Lane, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
East Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Commuters dream in the Heart of Tysons! Updated, one-level living, 2 bedrooms / 1 bath condo, with walkout to fenced-in patio and access to common backyard area. Renovated kitchen features brand new granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. New wood flooring throughout. Washer & dyer in Unit. 2 tagged parking spaces included. Less than 1 mile to McLean Metro Station. Conveniently located inside the beltway and near major routes. Parking: Permit Parking passes for each resident. Need parking passes to park overnight. about 2/3 Guest parking passes. Application link: https://apply.link/2NNgmvi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 WILSON LANE have any available units?
1914 WILSON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1914 WILSON LANE have?
Some of 1914 WILSON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 WILSON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1914 WILSON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 WILSON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1914 WILSON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1914 WILSON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1914 WILSON LANE offers parking.
Does 1914 WILSON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1914 WILSON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 WILSON LANE have a pool?
No, 1914 WILSON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1914 WILSON LANE have accessible units?
No, 1914 WILSON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 WILSON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 WILSON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1914 WILSON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1914 WILSON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

