1904 WILSON LANE

STUNNING RENOVATED 2br/1ba GARDEN UNIT WITH PATIO AND PRIVATE ENTRANCE! Nicely painted throughout with gleaming floors. Beautiful renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Brand new dishwasher 2019! Gorgeous newer renovated bath. Newer washer/dryer, ref, HVAC in unit. All updates done in year 2016 dec -2017. Condo Fee includes 2 assigned parking spots with visitor parking tags, water, sewer, gas and trash. Community amenities include pool, playground. BONUS Additional storage space included! Ideal location in the heart of Tysons Corner and a commuter's dream with easy access to 495, Rt 66 and Dulles Toll Rd. In highly-rated Marshall HS pyramid! Less than one mile to McLean Metro! Verizon Fios ready! Truly a wonderful home!