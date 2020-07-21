All apartments in Tysons Corner
Find more places like 1904 WILSON LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tysons Corner, VA
/
1904 WILSON LANE
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

1904 WILSON LANE

1904 Wilson Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tysons Corner
See all
East Side
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1904 Wilson Lane, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
East Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
STUNNING RENOVATED 2br/1ba GARDEN UNIT WITH PATIO AND PRIVATE ENTRANCE! Nicely painted throughout with gleaming floors. Beautiful renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Brand new dishwasher 2019! Gorgeous newer renovated bath. Newer washer/dryer, ref, HVAC in unit. All updates done in year 2016 dec -2017. Condo Fee includes 2 assigned parking spots with visitor parking tags, water, sewer, gas and trash. Community amenities include pool, playground. BONUS Additional storage space included! Ideal location in the heart of Tysons Corner and a commuter's dream with easy access to 495, Rt 66 and Dulles Toll Rd. In highly-rated Marshall HS pyramid! Less than one mile to McLean Metro! Verizon Fios ready! Truly a wonderful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 WILSON LANE have any available units?
1904 WILSON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1904 WILSON LANE have?
Some of 1904 WILSON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 WILSON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1904 WILSON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 WILSON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1904 WILSON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1904 WILSON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1904 WILSON LANE offers parking.
Does 1904 WILSON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1904 WILSON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 WILSON LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1904 WILSON LANE has a pool.
Does 1904 WILSON LANE have accessible units?
No, 1904 WILSON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 WILSON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 WILSON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 WILSON LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1904 WILSON LANE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive
Tysons Corner, VA 22102

Similar Pages

Tysons Corner 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTysons Corner 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tysons Corner Apartments with ParkingTysons Corner Apartments with Pools
Tysons Corner Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VA
Springfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CentralEast Side
Old CourthouseTysons Central 7
Tysons Central 123Tysons East

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University