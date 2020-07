Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, newly renovated 3 BR 3 Full BA. 1/2 Bath TH with attached 2 CAR GARAGE, walking distance to Metro. LARGE open kitchen with elegant tile and quartz work, new appliances and fixtures throughout. Lower level family room with FIREPLACE. Light and airy feel with plenty of natural light. Refinished deck, patio, and fenced yard. In a quiet community near Tyson's Corner. Easy commute to DC.