1786 DAWSON STREET

Amenities
Large townhouse for IMMEDIATE rent in heart of Tysons! This spacious home features a 2-car garage, gas cooking, and a large corner, fully-fenced lot! Huge kitchen has tons of counter space and room for a table. Lots of windows make this home light and bright. The main-level has gleaming hardwood floors and columns to separate the dining space while keeping an open concept. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and attached master bathroom with dual vanity and soaking tub. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Minimum income to qualify is $148,000 (no more than two incomes to qualify).