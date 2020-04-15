1786 DAWSON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large townhouse for IMMEDIATE rent in heart of Tysons! This spacious home features a 2-car garage, gas cooking, and a large corner, fully-fenced lot! Huge kitchen has tons of counter space and room for a table. Lots of windows make this home light and bright. The main-level has gleaming hardwood floors and columns to separate the dining space while keeping an open concept. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and attached master bathroom with dual vanity and soaking tub. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Minimum income to qualify is $148,000 (no more than two incomes to qualify).