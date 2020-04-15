All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM

1786 DAWSON STREET

1786 Dawson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1786 Dawson Street, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large townhouse for IMMEDIATE rent in heart of Tysons! This spacious home features a 2-car garage, gas cooking, and a large corner, fully-fenced lot! Huge kitchen has tons of counter space and room for a table. Lots of windows make this home light and bright. The main-level has gleaming hardwood floors and columns to separate the dining space while keeping an open concept. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and attached master bathroom with dual vanity and soaking tub. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Minimum income to qualify is $148,000 (no more than two incomes to qualify).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1786 DAWSON STREET have any available units?
1786 DAWSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1786 DAWSON STREET have?
Some of 1786 DAWSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1786 DAWSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1786 DAWSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1786 DAWSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1786 DAWSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1786 DAWSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1786 DAWSON STREET offers parking.
Does 1786 DAWSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1786 DAWSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1786 DAWSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1786 DAWSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1786 DAWSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1786 DAWSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1786 DAWSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1786 DAWSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1786 DAWSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1786 DAWSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
