Amenities

gym pool elevator business center fireplace sauna

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities business center elevator gym pool sauna

Location! Tysons Mclean, Walk to metro. Easy to DC, MD, VA and Toll road 267. Avlb date: 07/31/2019. Condo office required a move in deposit - if you move in weekdays that is a deposit, but if you move in weekend that is not refundable, elevator use fee $25. Rent incld: Water, Lawn, Fitness, Sauna, Out-door pool, Business center.