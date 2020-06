Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE THIS UNIT!! One of the largest 1 Br's in the community with FIREPLACE and Balcony overlooking TREE'S! Granite Kitchen Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Maple Cabinets with Breakfast Bar, Separate Dining Area, Built-In's in the Living rm., Huge Bathroom with FULL SIZE Washer & Dryer in Unit. W/I Closet, Ceiling Fan and lot's of NATURAL light in this END UNIT offering EXTRA Windows and Balcony