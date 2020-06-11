All apartments in Springfield
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE

6424 Katherine Ann Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6424 Katherine Ann Lane, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 6/5/2020! Stunning end home in Japonica! Community shuttle to Metro. Hardwood floors. Oversized kitchen w/granite counters, island, stainless steel appliances. New tile flooring in kitchen and baths! Fresh paint throughout! French doors to deck. Lower Level family room with walk-out to fenced rear yard and patio Exquisite master suite with hardwood floors and private bath. Landlord will consider 1 small pet case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE have any available units?
6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE have?
Some of 6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE offer parking?
No, 6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE have a pool?
No, 6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE have accessible units?
No, 6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

