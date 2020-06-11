6424 KATHERINE ANN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 6/5/2020! Stunning end home in Japonica! Community shuttle to Metro. Hardwood floors. Oversized kitchen w/granite counters, island, stainless steel appliances. New tile flooring in kitchen and baths! Fresh paint throughout! French doors to deck. Lower Level family room with walk-out to fenced rear yard and patio Exquisite master suite with hardwood floors and private bath. Landlord will consider 1 small pet case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.