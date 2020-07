Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access yoga media room

The Residences at Springfield Station offers renters the very best combo of location and lifestyle. Situated near the brand new Springfield Town Center, The Residences at Springfield Station offers spacious apartments in Springfield, VA. Take a refreshing dip or just lounge around our resort-style pool. Get a workout in at our fully equipped fitness center or recharge after a long day in our newly renovated club room. When searching for a new home, location is king! Fortunately, The Residences at Springfield Station provides commuters with instant connectivity to the best of Northern Virginia, and offers residents easy access to Interstate 395, 495, and Fairfax County Parkway. It's also walk-able to the Metro, shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues. Make your move to The Residences at Springfield Station today!