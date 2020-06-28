5214 MONTGOMERY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great location near I95/395/495! Nicely updated split level w/built in radiant flooring sun room* New kitchen and stainless steel appliances* Wood & tile floors through out* Spacious yard and brick patio for your BBO and more***