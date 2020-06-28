All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 5214 MONTGOMERY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, VA
/
5214 MONTGOMERY STREET
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

5214 MONTGOMERY STREET

5214 Montgomery Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5214 Montgomery Street, Springfield, VA 22151

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great location near I95/395/495! Nicely updated split level w/built in radiant flooring sun room* New kitchen and stainless steel appliances* Wood & tile floors through out* Spacious yard and brick patio for your BBO and more***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 MONTGOMERY STREET have any available units?
5214 MONTGOMERY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 5214 MONTGOMERY STREET have?
Some of 5214 MONTGOMERY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5214 MONTGOMERY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5214 MONTGOMERY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 MONTGOMERY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5214 MONTGOMERY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 5214 MONTGOMERY STREET offer parking?
No, 5214 MONTGOMERY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5214 MONTGOMERY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5214 MONTGOMERY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 MONTGOMERY STREET have a pool?
No, 5214 MONTGOMERY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5214 MONTGOMERY STREET have accessible units?
No, 5214 MONTGOMERY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 MONTGOMERY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5214 MONTGOMERY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5214 MONTGOMERY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5214 MONTGOMERY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd
Springfield, VA 22150
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave
Springfield, VA 22150
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd
Springfield, VA 22150
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln
Springfield, VA 22153

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America