5214 MONTGOMERY STREET

Great location near I95/395/495! Nicely updated split level w/built in radiant flooring sun room* New kitchen and stainless steel appliances* Wood & tile floors through out* Spacious yard and brick patio for your BBO and more***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
