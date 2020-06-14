144 Apartments for rent in Springfield, VA with garage
The waves ring out their crashing refrain / They know not why they sing / I have seen the mermaids singing each to each / I do not think they will sing to me." (- Saintly Rows, "The Potomac")
Located in Northern Virginia, Springfield is just a short 10-mile drive up the highway from the historic Potomac River. A suburb of Washington, D.C., Springfield's population hovers just above 30,000 humans, and unfortunately, no mermaids. At least, none have been reported as of yet. The proximity to the capital makes the greater Springfield area much busier.
Springfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.