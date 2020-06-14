Apartment List
144 Apartments for rent in Springfield, VA with garage

Springfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
51 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6564 EDSALL ROAD
6564 Edsall Road, Springfield, VA
7 Bedrooms
$5,500
5572 sqft
Beautiful NEW Custom Home! Lovely finishes throughout. Move-in ready.The professional landscaping welcomes you into the main entrance door.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6356 DEMME PL
6356 Demme Place, Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Welcome to 6356 Demme Place, a gorgeously remodeled townhome backing to woods in sought-after Greenwood. You can walk to Metro in 10 minutes along a lit path, or take the community provided shuttle during rush hours.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6569 FORSYTHIA STREET
6569 Forsythia Street, Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2950 sqft
This home is spectacular! You will be in love with the moment you walk inside! Stunning Charleston Collection Home just hit the market in Springfield!!! This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 2900 sq. ft of living space.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE
6739 Bostwick Drive, Springfield, VA
8 Bedrooms
$4,200
3535 sqft
Rent-to-own, lease-option, lease-purchase, owner-financing considered with option / purchase period no later than 2 years out. No assignable contracts. One-of-a-kind huge 8-BR/4.5-BA multi-generational home massively remodelled in 2005.

1 of 76

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE
7308 Sterling Grove Drive, Springfield, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2252 sqft
Welcome Home to 7308 Sterling Grove Drive. This beautifully updated Single Family home is nestled on a quite cul-de-sac in the coveted Bonniemill Acres community. The Vicksburg model features 5 Bedrooms, 1 Bonus Room, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
47 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,579
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6633 CREEK POINT WAY
6633 Creek Point Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1704 sqft
Appointment only !! Call Nice tenant !!Magnificent brick-front end-unit townhouse with 2-car garage! New A/C unit and dual zone thermostat. New Hardwood floors in foyer,DR & KIT. Sunken LR has huge bay window.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6027 CURTIER DRIVE
6027 Curtier Drive, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1095 sqft
Gorgeous condo in the heart of Kingstowne. It's so close to everything in a very walkable neighborhood. Nearby is shopping, restaurants and trails and it's just minutes to two metros - Springfield and Van Dorn.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7705 WILEY CREEK WAY
7705 Wiley Creek Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2150 sqft
WONDERFUL 3BR, 3.5BA GARAGE TOWNHOME W/ WOODS FRONT & REAR ON QUIET C UL-DE-SAC IN ISLAND C REEK ....LARGE LIVING RM W/ LOTS OF LIGHT, FIREPLACE & WALKOUT TO INVITINGOVER-SIZED SUNDECK ....BRIGHT EAT-IN KIT W/ GRANITE & SS APPLIANCES ....

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6484 SHARON KAY COURT
6484 Sharon Kay Court, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1862 sqft
Welcome to 6484 Sharon Kay Ct, Alexandria. Welcome Home. Location, Location*You must see this gorgeous all brick townhouse in Potters Glen It offers on the upper level 3/finished levels 3/bedrooms 2/full baths and two half baths.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5712 CALLCOTT WAY
5712 Callcott Way, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1650 sqft
Enjoy this lovely and well maintained home that offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half bathroom. Open and bright, this home is located near I-395 with a free shuttle to Van Dorn Metro.

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5789 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE
5789 Valley View Drive, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
3256 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7718 GROMWELL COURT
7718 Gromwell Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2085 sqft
Welcome Home! 7718 Gromwell Court is located in the sought-after community of Daventry! The Lovely Colonial Townhome is a MUST SEE! Highlighted by Beautiful Landscaping, this Eton Model Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, 1 Car

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5125 CLINTON ROAD
5125 Clinton Road, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1352 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION, CLOSE ALEXANDRIA, 495 BELT WAY, I-395, HOME DEPOT, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS ON LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE, 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME INSIDE BELT WAY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITHEN, NEWISH SS STOVE/OVEN, TILE CERAMIC

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6727 SULLIVAN WAY
6727 Sullivan Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1638 sqft
Huge 3 level-townhome with walk out basement! 3BEDS and 3.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
6419 Nice Place - 1
6419 Nice Pl, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1885 sqft
COMMUTER'S DREAM! Former model, 2200+ sq ft 4 level garage TH w/3 bdrms each w/own full bath. Spacious kitchen w/island, granite & 42" cabinets. Main level hdwd flrs, crown moulding, chair rail, built in bookcase/ent ctr, interior sprinkler system.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6556 PARISH GLEBE LANE
6556 Parish Glebe Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1600 sqft
Fantastic well maintained town home in popular Island Creek. Nice open floor plan, hardwood floor. Huge kitchen with breakfast room with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Fully finished walkout basement and 1 car garage.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4917 VIRGINIA STREET
4917 Virginia Street, Lincolnia, VA
6 Bedrooms
$4,950
3760 sqft
Gorgeous 6BR, 6,5BA, 2Car Garage, 2005 Built, Upgraded Kitchen, Granite Top, Hardwoods Floors in Main Level, Finished Basement, Library, Clean and Bright, Woods in Rear, Quiet Neighborhood, Convenient Location, Near Little River Turnpike(Rt.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7914 VIOLA STREET
7914 Viola Street, West Springfield, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3114 sqft
Charming Rolling Forest 5 Bedroom 3.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Columbia Heights - West
29 Units Available
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
City Guide for Springfield, VA

The waves ring out their crashing refrain / They know not why they sing / I have seen the mermaids singing each to each / I do not think they will sing to me." (- Saintly Rows, "The Potomac")

Located in Northern Virginia, Springfield is just a short 10-mile drive up the highway from the historic Potomac River. A suburb of Washington, D.C., Springfield's population hovers just above 30,000 humans, and unfortunately, no mermaids. At least, none have been reported as of yet. The proximity to the capital makes the greater Springfield area much busier.

Having trouble with Craigslist Springfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Springfield, VA

Springfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

