Richmond, VA
5201 Salem St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

5201 Salem St.

5201 Salem Street · (804) 424-1935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5201 Salem Street, Richmond, VA 23231
Fulton Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5201 Salem St. · Avail. Aug 4

$1,049

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1392 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5201 Salem St. Available 08/04/20 Updated Fulton Hill Home - 3 Beds 1.5 Baths w/ Large Fenced in Yard! - Completely updated, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Fulton Hill. Located near Downtown, you are close to shopping, breweries and restaurants. This home has a large fenced rear yard, new kitchen with energy efficient DISHWASHER, RANGE, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, DRYER and a new TRANE energy efficient heating and air conditioning system. The location is ideal for someone that wants to be close to it all, while still enjoying a quiet neighborhood setting. Pets are welcomed with an additional monthly fee.

Leasing Requirements:
Credit score of 600+
3X rental amount in verifiable income
No past evictions or landlord related judgments
Good reference from prior landlord
Dogs & Cats Welcome with $50/month Pet Rent

*$50 Lease Administrative Fee Due at Lease Signing*
Call or Text to set up a showing, this home will not last!

(RLNE3531460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 Salem St. have any available units?
5201 Salem St. has a unit available for $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 Salem St. have?
Some of 5201 Salem St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 Salem St. currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Salem St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Salem St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5201 Salem St. is pet friendly.
Does 5201 Salem St. offer parking?
No, 5201 Salem St. does not offer parking.
Does 5201 Salem St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5201 Salem St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Salem St. have a pool?
No, 5201 Salem St. does not have a pool.
Does 5201 Salem St. have accessible units?
No, 5201 Salem St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Salem St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5201 Salem St. has units with dishwashers.
