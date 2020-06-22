Amenities

5201 Salem St. Available 08/04/20 Updated Fulton Hill Home - 3 Beds 1.5 Baths w/ Large Fenced in Yard! - Completely updated, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Fulton Hill. Located near Downtown, you are close to shopping, breweries and restaurants. This home has a large fenced rear yard, new kitchen with energy efficient DISHWASHER, RANGE, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, DRYER and a new TRANE energy efficient heating and air conditioning system. The location is ideal for someone that wants to be close to it all, while still enjoying a quiet neighborhood setting. Pets are welcomed with an additional monthly fee.



Leasing Requirements:

Credit score of 600+

3X rental amount in verifiable income

No past evictions or landlord related judgments

Good reference from prior landlord

Dogs & Cats Welcome with $50/month Pet Rent



*$50 Lease Administrative Fee Due at Lease Signing*

Call or Text to set up a showing, this home will not last!



