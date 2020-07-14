Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal yoga courtyard guest parking lobby

Bristol Village at Charter Colony is located in a beautiful residential neighborhood in Midlothian just minutes from major thoroughfares with access to Richmond and the surrounding area. If you are seeking a respite from the hustle and bustle of city life but desire easy access, award winning school districts, and lush green surroundings, look no further than Bristol Village. Please call for an appointment today. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.