Bristol Village at Charter Colony

Lease Length: 3-15 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (Based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 for first pet, $150 for second pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: No snakes, spiders, ferrets or iguanas.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Direct access garage. Parking is on a first come first serve basis.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.