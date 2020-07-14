All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:30 AM

Bristol Village at Charter Colony

500 Bristol Village Dr · (804) 214-7275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA 23114

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 500-203 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 611-207 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 922 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 621-104 · Avail. Sep 22

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 620-201 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 621-204 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bristol Village at Charter Colony.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
yoga
courtyard
guest parking
lobby
Bristol Village at Charter Colony is located in a beautiful residential neighborhood in Midlothian just minutes from major thoroughfares with access to Richmond and the surrounding area. If you are seeking a respite from the hustle and bustle of city life but desire easy access, award winning school districts, and lush green surroundings, look no further than Bristol Village. Please call for an appointment today. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (Based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 for first pet, $150 for second pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: No snakes, spiders, ferrets or iguanas.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Direct access garage. Parking is on a first come first serve basis.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bristol Village at Charter Colony have any available units?
Bristol Village at Charter Colony has 6 units available starting at $1,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Bristol Village at Charter Colony have?
Some of Bristol Village at Charter Colony's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bristol Village at Charter Colony currently offering any rent specials?
Bristol Village at Charter Colony is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bristol Village at Charter Colony pet-friendly?
Yes, Bristol Village at Charter Colony is pet friendly.
Does Bristol Village at Charter Colony offer parking?
Yes, Bristol Village at Charter Colony offers parking.
Does Bristol Village at Charter Colony have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bristol Village at Charter Colony offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bristol Village at Charter Colony have a pool?
Yes, Bristol Village at Charter Colony has a pool.
Does Bristol Village at Charter Colony have accessible units?
No, Bristol Village at Charter Colony does not have accessible units.
Does Bristol Village at Charter Colony have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bristol Village at Charter Colony has units with dishwashers.
