The Hudson

Lease Length: 2-14 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $25/month; Pest control: $3/month; Renter insurance: $11/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all “mixes” of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons. Max Weight 40 lbs each