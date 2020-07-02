All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like The Hudson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
The Hudson
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:59 AM

The Hudson

700 Stockton St · (833) 931-1450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Immediate move-in special: $500 off 2nd full month's rent all two bedrooms
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Old Town Manchester
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA 23224
Old Town Manchester

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 147 · Avail. Sep 5

$916

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 972 sqft

Unit 424 · Avail. Jul 29

$986

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 253 · Avail. Aug 15

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 130 · Avail. Sep 2

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1191 sqft

Unit 132 · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Unit 421 · Avail. Aug 3

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hudson.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
clubhouse
courtyard
guest parking
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA. Our pet-friendly community is the definition of industrial chic with its tasteful designs, hallway painting, flexible spaces and coveted amenities. You’ll love diving into this full-service apartment experience.Explore the nearby locations such as University of Richmond, Huguenot High School, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, Blackwell Elementary School, the VCU campus and Carytown. Stroll by the James River, visit the beautiful Forest Hill Park and its “stone house” known as Boscobel or tour around the historic area of Shockoe Bottom which hosts the Edgar Allan Poe Museum, Adam Craig House as well as various popular restaurants. When the time comes, the I-95 provides for an easy commute to Richmond’s West End, Short Pump, MCV and many other places.Have fun socializing at our communit

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $25/month; Pest control: $3/month; Renter insurance: $11/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all “mixes” of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons. Max Weight 40 lbs each
Parking Details: Off-Street Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hudson have any available units?
The Hudson has 11 units available starting at $916 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hudson have?
Some of The Hudson's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hudson currently offering any rent specials?
The Hudson is offering the following rent specials: Immediate move-in special: $500 off 2nd full month's rent all two bedrooms
Is The Hudson pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hudson is pet friendly.
Does The Hudson offer parking?
Yes, The Hudson offers parking.
Does The Hudson have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Hudson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hudson have a pool?
Yes, The Hudson has a pool.
Does The Hudson have accessible units?
Yes, The Hudson has accessible units.
Does The Hudson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hudson has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Hudson?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr
Richmond, VA 23235
Plant 1
403 Stockton St
Richmond, VA 23224
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA 23223
Scott's Edge
3408 W. Moore St
Richmond, VA 23230
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr
Richmond, VA 23114
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir
Richmond, VA 23225
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street
Richmond, VA 23224
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street
Richmond, VA 23230

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity