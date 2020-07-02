Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible concierge dog park elevator gym parking pool internet access cats allowed clubhouse courtyard guest parking

Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA. Our pet-friendly community is the definition of industrial chic with its tasteful designs, hallway painting, flexible spaces and coveted amenities. You’ll love diving into this full-service apartment experience.Explore the nearby locations such as University of Richmond, Huguenot High School, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, Blackwell Elementary School, the VCU campus and Carytown. Stroll by the James River, visit the beautiful Forest Hill Park and its “stone house” known as Boscobel or tour around the historic area of Shockoe Bottom which hosts the Edgar Allan Poe Museum, Adam Craig House as well as various popular restaurants. When the time comes, the I-95 provides for an easy commute to Richmond’s West End, Short Pump, MCV and many other places.Have fun socializing at our communit