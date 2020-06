Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Spacious, newly renovated 2 bdrm & 2 bath condo. Large living/dining area. Washer/dryer in the unit. UTILITIES INCLUDED in the rent. Ceramic Tiles in the kitchen and the entrance ,Very close to Shopping,Metro , Buses, Schools, Trails, Pools, tennis courts, golf courses, Reston Town Center, Dulles airport, Toll RoadLarge 2 bedroom condo in the heart of Reston. New paint and new floors in the unit.