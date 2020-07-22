/
oakdale farms denby park
260 Apartments for rent in Oakdale Farms-Denby Park, Norfolk, VA
Spring Creek
420 Fort Worth Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$710
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Norfolk, Spring Creek Apartments is convenient to everything! It’s close to public transportation, minutes from ODU, Naval bases, Wards Corner, Downtown Norfolk, and I-64.
8229 Gygax Road^^
8229 Gygax Road, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1380 sqft
8229 Gygax Road^^ Available 09/01/20 COMPLETELY UPDATED 4 BEDROOM HOME - COMPLETELY UPDATED HOME. ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL. OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
326 Ashlawn Dr Apt 2
326 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
400 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath with water and sewage included. upstairs apt. close to the bus line, Norfolk Bases and minutes from Granby & Southern Shopping Centers.
551 Marchant Road
551 Marchant Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
RENOVATED HOME ON LARGE LOT. HARDWOOD AND VINYL FLOORS. SUNROOM, ATTACHED GARAGE AND BONUS ROOM CAN BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM. NEW APPLIANCES. WASHER/DRYER PROVIDED "AS IS". CONVENIENT TO NAVAL BASES, BEACH, INTERSTATE AND SHOPPING.
560 Ashlawn Dr #3
560 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
Recently Updated One Bedroom Apartment - Lots of recent updates. Clean and well maintained. Vacant and available now. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5684525)
Results within 1 mile of Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
Bondale Apartments
7603 Bondale Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Bondale Apartments blend classic architecture with a setting nestled among giant hardwoods. You can enjoy living in the Wards Corner area and be minutes from everything in Norfolk, Virginia.
The Watermark
7221 Newport Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,328
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1035 sqft
Welcome home to The Watermark, the premier apartments in Norfolk, Virginia. With high-end finishes and resort-style amenities, The Watermark boasts a luxurious lifestyle while offering incredible value.
Walkers Chase Townhomes
8581 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get right on the Chesapeake Expressway for an easy commute. Spacious townhomes feature large master bedrooms and convenient in-unit laundry areas. Hang out on private patios or balconies, or in the swimming pool.
948 Wolcott Ave
948 Wolcott Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Set back from the street, giving you a large front yard, this 3BR 2 bath home is ready for you to make it home. Single story home. Recently updated kitchen and new carpets. Refrigerator, oven and washer/dryer hookups. Back deck.
320 New Street
320 New Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH FENCED YARD AND SHED - Freshly painted single family home. 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Living room, dining room, with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.
809 Craten Road
809 Craten Road, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2380 sqft
809 Craten Road - Spacious home with lots of upgrades: granite, stainless steal appliances, walk-in closets in most bedrooms and a huge deck. 4 Great size bedrooms, double vanities in both full bath.
9009 Granby Street
9009 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1531 sqft
9009 Granby Street, Norfolk - Available NOW - Wonderful remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located on Granby Street.
221 Lenox Avenue
221 Lenox Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
221 Lenox Avenue Available 08/18/20 - BEAUTIFUL OPEN CONCEPT LIVING JUST BUILT IN 2012. CONVENIENT TO TO NAVAL STATION NORFOLK & LITTLE CREEK. HUGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, CUSTOM CABINETRY & BAR.
157 Swanson Rd
157 Swanson Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
766 sqft
157 Swanson Rd Available 08/15/20 157 SWANSON RD - 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home with large yard! Hardwood flooring throughout. Garage not included. (RLNE3187594)
8582 Chesapeake Boulevard
8582 Chesapeake Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1119 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This one is centrally located and has two master suites. Reserved parking and lots of storage. Blocks from the beach and public parks.
8761 Old Ocean View Road
8761 Old Ocean View Road, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1357 sqft
Don`t miss out on this charming Cape Cod! Property boasts a large two-car detached garage, ample off street parking, large privacy fenced in backyard, and recently built new deck for all of your relaxing or entertainment needs! Beautiful kitchen
8570 Chesapeake Boulevard
8570 Chesapeake Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
701 sqft
Nice move in ready condo. New kitchen, cabinets, bathroom, vinyl kitchen floor, laminate floor in living room and bedrooms, windows and window treatments are all less than 2 years old. New HVAC system June 2020.
7519 Virginian Drive
7519 Virginian Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
963 sqft
This Lovely home sits on a large corner lot, backyard is fenced for entertaining and your furry friends. Large detached garage & additional storage shed. Easy access to Interstate and all Military Installations.
1015 E Chester Street
1015 East Chester Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1750 sqft
Light & bright open floor plan. Newer construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with detached 1 car garage. Perfect for gathering of family & friends. Downstairs has hardwood flooring and carpet upstairs.
426 E Bayview Boulevard
426 East Bayview Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1500 sqft
Charming 4 Bedroom Home in the Bayview Area of Norfolk. Stunning updates begin with the new front porch and continue through out this home. Fireplace is the star in this living room with gleaming hardwood floors.
37 - 525 Woodford St
525 Woodford Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private cottage featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 baths with a sunroom, den or office. Complete access to the whole house. New paint, ceramic tile flooring, newer windows. Washer and Dryer included.
238 Farrell Street
238 Farrell Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1817 sqft
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH 3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, SEPARATE DINING AREA & KITCHEN WITH EAT IN AREA.
920 Lasser Drive
920 Lasser Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
714 sqft
This adorable cottage is calling you HOME! Stop living in crowded apartment buildings and see what a difference a little privacy makes. Full appliance package, including washer/dryer, dishwasher, electric range and refrigerator.
1114 Montague Street
1114 Montague Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1417 sqft
This home has detached garage, large backyard, front porch. New siding on house. Laundry room. Convenient to Naval Bases, interstate and beach.