wards corner
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:49 PM
291 Apartments for rent in Wards Corner, Norfolk, VA
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
4 Units Available
Colony Point Apartments
901 W. Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with recessed lights, private patios, and renovated kitchens. This community offers residents a swimming pool, pet park, and on-site laundry. Travel just 15 minutes to downtown Norfolk.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Bondale Apartments
7603 Bondale Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$785
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Bondale Apartments blend classic architecture with a setting nestled among giant hardwoods. You can enjoy living in the Wards Corner area and be minutes from everything in Norfolk, Virginia.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
415 W Little Creek Road
415 West Little Creek Road, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1747 sqft
Gorgeous! Shows like model! New everything, New appliances, new kitchen, new designer paint, new hardwood downstairs and new carpets throughout bedrooms. 3BR Plus Bonus Room/Office, 2 full baths. Large Detached Garage/Workshop.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7305 Newport Ave.
7305 Newport Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1814 sqft
7305 Newport Ave. Available 05/03/20 - Stunning fully rehabbed 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch in the Wards Corner area of Norfolk. New kitchen cabinetry, granite counters, back splash, stainless appliances.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
114 N Shore Road
114 North Shore Road, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Cute and clean, well-maintained, 2 story home for rent in Norfolk. 114 N Shore Rd. 3 bed, 1 bath, nearly 1,800 sq ft. Mature trees. Attached (shared) 1 car garage on one side. Inside is bright and lovely. Gleaming hardwood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Wards Corner
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Creek
420 Fort Worth Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$710
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Norfolk, Spring Creek Apartments is convenient to everything! It’s close to public transportation, minutes from ODU, Naval bases, Wards Corner, Downtown Norfolk, and I-64.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
3 Units Available
Hampton Creek Apartments
1612 W Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$921
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Creek Apartments in Norfolk. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
9 Units Available
North Shore Gardens Apartments
7701 Enfield Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patios, and spacious closets in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Downtown Norfolk is just 15 minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
9 Units Available
The Watermark
7221 Newport Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,619
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1035 sqft
Welcome home to The Watermark, the premier apartments in Norfolk, Virginia. With high-end finishes and resort-style amenities, The Watermark boasts a luxurious lifestyle while offering incredible value.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
515 OAK GROVE ROAD
515 Oak Grove Road, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3714 sqft
515 OAK GROVE ROAD Available 08/01/20 Rare offering of this Talbot Park Beauty - Rare offering of this Talbot Park Beauty....excellent condition and a true pleasure to tour.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
326 Ashlawn Dr Apt 2
326 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
400 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath with water and sewage included. upstairs apt. close to the bus line, Norfolk Bases and minutes from Granby & Southern Shopping Centers.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
103 Windham Road
103 Windham Road, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2280 sqft
103 Windham Road Available 09/01/20 103 Windham Road - Nicely updated home in sought after Belvedere. Beautiful hardwood floors, wonderful master with high ceilings and spacious bathroom. Fenced yard, pets negotiable w/ owner approval.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Conway Ave
104 Conway Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1286 sqft
104 Conway Ave Available 08/05/20 104 Conway Avenue - Charming brick ranch with beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted interiors and large floored attic for tons of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7705 Shirland Avenue Unit B4
7705 North Shirland Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
7705 Shirland Avenue Unit B4 Available 08/01/20 7705 Shirland Avenue Unit#B4 - Awesome amount of space. Hardwood floors sun-room, living room, dining room and 3 bedrooms. New HVAC. Freshly painted and ready to move into. Includes a detached garage.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
429 Draper Drive
429 Draper Drive, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2186 sqft
I am gorgeous inside! You will love this bright open floor plan. Fabulous gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, bar with pendant lighting, plenty of cabinetry and granite countertops. Large great room.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7700 Cortlandt Place
7700 Cortlandt Place, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
**$150 AGENT BONUS IF LEASE BY JUNE 26, 2020**** $150 OFF THE 1ST MONTH RENT IF LEASE SIGNED BY JUNE 26, 2020 ** CHARMING DUPLEX WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS ONE IN THE MASTER.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7320 Glenroie Avenue
7320 Glenroie Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous water views in the heart of Norfolk! Convenient to military, ODU and interstate, this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom property features an open living area, galley kitchen and bonus office space.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
312 Ashlawn Drive
312 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$799
700 sqft
Move in special! 1st month's rent is $500 with washer and dryer included. Beautifully renovated first floor apartment with ceramic tile floors in main living area. Neat and clean wall to wall carpet in bedrooms.
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
7725 Cortlandt Place
7725 Cortlandt Place, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Updated Eat-In Kitchen Fenced Back Yard Storage Shed Included Washer & Dryer Included Convenient to Public Transportation Large Living Room with Sunken Entry Large Full Bathroom Sunken Master Bedroom Carpet and Ceramic Tile Throughout Corner Lot
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
818 Meads Road
818 Meads Road, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1609 sqft
Great house with open floor plan! Vaulted ceiling and lots of space. Laminate floors throughout first floor. Master Bedroom with private bath on first floor. Close proximity to Norfolk Naval Base and ODU. No smoking within premises.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
161 Sir Oliver Road
161 Sir Oliver Road, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Beautiful home on large wooded lot, 2 car detached garage, huge deck, fire pit! Just minutes from Norfolk Naval Base! Renovated and ready for a new tenant!
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7519 Virginian Drive
7519 Virginian Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
963 sqft
This Lovely home sits on a large corner lot, backyard is fenced for entertaining and your furry friends. Large detached garage & additional storage shed. Easy access to Interstate and all Military Installations.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7463 Hank Avenue
7463 Hank Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1483 sqft
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED HOME CONVENIENT TO DOWNTOWN NORFOLK, INTERSTATE AND MILITARY BASES. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH, WALK IN CLOSET AND DECORATIVE (NON FUNCTIONAL FIREPLACE). NO PETS. NON SMOKING. MULTI YEAR LEASE CONSIDERED.
Results within 5 miles of Wards Corner
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,180
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1114 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.