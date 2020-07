Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning furnished bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar conference room e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table trash valet yoga

Welcome to Inspired living at Promenade Pointe in Norfolk, Virginia. Come and enjoy some of nature's finest features such as close proximity to lakes and parks in a secluded community. Come discover beauty at Promenade Pointe. Located on the banks of Lafayette River, Promenade Pointe offers the perfect balance of waterfront living with all the conveniences of the city just a few miles away. Offering a wide array of 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Style Floor Plans to fit your needs.