22569 NORWALK SQUARE

**For Rent**4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath** Beautiful 3 Level townhome w/ two car garage & open floor plan in sought after Moorefield Community!! Only 3 Years Old. This gorgeous Bellhaven model has three levels of living space with room for everybody and everything. The comfortable living room is open to the dining area and beautifully appointed kitchen with its granite counters, gas stove and stainless appliances. Custom Paint, Gleaming Hardwood Floors ** Entertaining is a breeze inside and out on the main floor deck. Cozy up to the fireplace. Downstairs in the basement you'll find a large Bedroom and full bath. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs, including spacious master retreat. Excellent community amenities include pool, playground, Gym, Tot Lot, Walking Trails, Clubhouse w/ Exterior Patio Area* and more! Located close to major commuter routes, merchants, restaurants and entertainment venues. Pets case by case pending owner approval;